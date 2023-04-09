Sign up
Photo 1926
The Tiger in the Well
The third in Philip Pullman's Sally Lockhart mysteries. Even more thrilling and spilling than the last two and set partly in 19th century Jewish east London - some of the plot lines painfully reflecting today's migrant crises.
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-04-09
9 April 2023
Walthamstow E17
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7308
photos
162
followers
179
following
Views
3
Comments
3
The odd extra
M2101K6G
9th April 2023 6:49pm
Tags
book
,
novel
,
bookmark
,
read books
,
philip pullman
,
the tiger in the well
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh I like a thrilling read.
April 9th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Must check out!
April 9th, 2023
bkb in the city
Thanks for sharing
April 9th, 2023
