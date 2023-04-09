My mum hadn't had one of these before - she loved it. Picked her up, dropping off her tulips, Easter egg and Lindt gold bunny and drove to the Bull for a late Easter lunch.
Was fairly chaotic in there as seems to be so common these days - think everyone must be struggling to recruit enough people. But they did well enough, finding us a table downstairs instead of upstairs as booked, and serving up very tasty food - Caesar salad for mum and vegan wellingtons with a ginormous yorkshire pudding for me and Dave.
Happy Easter all - whether you celebrate properly or just eat far too much chocolate.
3 good things
1. Another breakfast outside before it gets more rainy and unsettled tomorrow.
2. At the farmers'market buying tulips for mum, also picked up herbs from Herbal Haven - parsley, Moroccan mint, lemon thyme and Vietnamese coriander.
3. A one day working week coming up.