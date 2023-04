My mum hadn't had one of these before - she loved it. Picked her up, dropping off her tulips, Easter egg and Lindt gold bunny and drove to the Bull for a late Easter lunch.Was fairly chaotic in there as seems to be so common these days - think everyone must be struggling to recruit enough people. But they did well enough, finding us a table downstairs instead of upstairs as booked, and serving up very tasty food - Caesar salad for mum and vegan wellingtons with a ginormous yorkshire pudding for me and Dave.Happy Easter all - whether you celebrate properly or just eat far too much chocolate.3 good things1. Another breakfast outside before it gets more rainy and unsettled tomorrow.2. At the farmers'market buying tulips for mum, also picked up herbs from Herbal Haven - parsley, Moroccan mint, lemon thyme and Vietnamese coriander.3. A one day working week coming up.The Tiger in the Well https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-04-09 9 April 2023Highgate N6