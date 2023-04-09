Previous
Eton mess by boxplayer
99 / 365

Eton mess

My mum hadn't had one of these before - she loved it. Picked her up, dropping off her tulips, Easter egg and Lindt gold bunny and drove to the Bull for a late Easter lunch.

Was fairly chaotic in there as seems to be so common these days - think everyone must be struggling to recruit enough people. But they did well enough, finding us a table downstairs instead of upstairs as booked, and serving up very tasty food - Caesar salad for mum and vegan wellingtons with a ginormous yorkshire pudding for me and Dave.

Happy Easter all - whether you celebrate properly or just eat far too much chocolate.

3 good things
1. Another breakfast outside before it gets more rainy and unsettled tomorrow.
2. At the farmers'market buying tulips for mum, also picked up herbs from Herbal Haven - parsley, Moroccan mint, lemon thyme and Vietnamese coriander.
3. A one day working week coming up.

9 April 2023
Highgate N6
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
27% complete

Carole Sandford ace
That looks good!
April 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
That looks enormous but tasty.
April 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks delicious , nice touch with the mint leaves
April 9th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Lovely shot and like the accompanying narrative. Happy Easter.
April 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Delicious
April 9th, 2023  
