A tunnel by the side of a railway line taking us under the roaring A2 on the route of the London Loop.
Was rather nervous this morning about finally starting our next route adventure. Having done the Capital Ring a few years ago which is like the A406/North Circular of walking routes, we've been meaning to start the M25 of routes, the London Loop. First stage is just over 8 miles and we haven't walked much for months if not a year. Weather turned out perfect - lots of sunny spells and spring warmth.
Some stretches especially the first parts were rather depressing - busy A roads never far away, industrial estates and metal recycling plants and on several occasions, motorbikes roaring along the trail paths. Started in uninspiring Erith by the Thames estuary - a section we did before as part of the Thames Path extension - the mud flats littered with old bikes and shopping trollies.
The path eventually turned inland following the Darenth and then the Cray most of the rest of the way - the first parts quite industrial but eventually becoming more scenic with banks full of greening willows and marsh marigolds. Blackthorn, red dead-nettles, wood anemones, celandines, green alkanet, speedwells and the first bluebells were also all over.
After 6 miles or so, reached Crayford with a choice of eateries. Ended up in Flo's Pie and Mash for an excellent plate of stewed eels, mash and liquor - traditional London fare for those unfamiliar with it. Absolutely delicious - and we were very entertained by the wall of photos of the 5-pie challenge.
A beer in the Penny Farthing micro-pub before we continued further on the trail to Hall Place and Gardens for cake in their waterside café, the sun gorgeously warm now. Before leaving here, we popped into Jambs Owls to coo at the different owls and we got to hold one each - Dave a bespectacled owl and me a tawny owl with beautiful black eyes.
The final stretch took us under the A2 and on to a remnant of ancient woodland - beautifully peaceful until we were interrupted by more motorbikes on the track. Finally ended the stage in Bexley with its pretty church. Would have stopped for a last drink if we'd found a pub with a sunny garden but didn't so got the train back into a horrifically busy London Bridge.
Grabbed a bag of chips on the way back and staggered home. Knees were not perfect but less troublesome than expected although they're a little grumbly now.
All good things.
Spectacled owl https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-04-08
8 April 2023
Bexley, Kent