Dug in by carole_sandford
Photo 796

Dug in

A re-enactment of 1940’s troops “dug in” in a fox hole.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Carole Sandford

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and light, it must have been much tougher than it looks.
July 10th, 2022  
