Photo 796
Dug in
A re-enactment of 1940’s troops “dug in” in a fox hole.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2982
photos
176
followers
150
following
218% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Taken
10th July 2022 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hole
,
woods
,
fox
,
army
,
1940’s
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and light, it must have been much tougher than it looks.
July 10th, 2022
