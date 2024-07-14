Previous
A play on words… by carole_sandford
Photo 2884

A play on words…

Or as the song goes “ three lions on a shirt”.
Himself in the garden pre match start - this will no doubt be painful!🤣 Euros Final, England V Spain ⚽️
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
790% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Crossing fingers, may the best team win 🤞🏼
July 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great shirt, great shot! Good luck for the big game..
July 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise