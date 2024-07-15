Previous
Our Village Church by carole_sandford
Photo 2886

Our Village Church

Taken during the scarecrow weekend..
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot.
July 16th, 2024  
Barb
Oh, I love this beautiful old church!
July 16th, 2024  
Phil Sandford
It’s a beautiful church
July 16th, 2024  
Beverley
Lovely pov
July 16th, 2024  
