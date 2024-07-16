Previous
City Sunset by carole_sandford
City Sunset

Taken at the Brayford a few weeks ago.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful city capture.
July 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Nice cityscape against the beautiful sunset!
July 16th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 16th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Beautiful sunset
July 16th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful!
July 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Yes… lovely
July 16th, 2024  
