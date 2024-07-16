Sign up
Previous
Photo 2887
City Sunset
Taken at the Brayford a few weeks ago.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
7
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4186
photos
178
followers
146
following
790% complete
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Tags
sunset
,
brayford
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful city capture.
July 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
Nice cityscape against the beautiful sunset!
July 16th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
July 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Beautiful sunset
July 16th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful!
July 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Yes… lovely
July 16th, 2024
