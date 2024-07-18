Sign up
Photo 2889
Looking towards Lincoln
One of the over flow channels that run either side of the River Witham. Looking towards Lincoln Cathedral on the hill. Faffed a little in Snap Seed.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
water
,
lincoln
,
witham
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning light and shimmer on the water
July 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice golden bit of faffing
July 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 18th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice golden light.
July 18th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely gold glow
July 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great leading leading
July 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice shot- I like the effect- it's perfect for the silhouette-like lighting.
July 18th, 2024
