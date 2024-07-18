Previous
Looking towards Lincoln by carole_sandford
Photo 2889

Looking towards Lincoln

One of the over flow channels that run either side of the River Witham. Looking towards Lincoln Cathedral on the hill. Faffed a little in Snap Seed.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
791% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Stunning light and shimmer on the water
July 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice golden bit of faffing
July 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 18th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice golden light.
July 18th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely gold glow
July 18th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great leading leading
July 18th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice shot- I like the effect- it's perfect for the silhouette-like lighting.
July 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise