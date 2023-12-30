Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 427
Window Display
I loved this creative structure; it’s in a wine shop, and the ballerina’s dress is made out of wine labels. I debated about taking a sip out of the wine in the glass perched on her hand, but thought it would be considered in bad taste ;-)
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1336
photos
64
followers
26
following
116% complete
View this month »
419
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
Latest from all albums
462
425
443
463
464
426
427
465
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th December 2023 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close