Previous
Window Display by cocokinetic
Photo 427

Window Display

I loved this creative structure; it’s in a wine shop, and the ballerina’s dress is made out of wine labels. I debated about taking a sip out of the wine in the glass perched on her hand, but thought it would be considered in bad taste ;-)
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise