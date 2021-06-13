Previous
Dog Watching by corinnec
38 / 365

Dog Watching

Shoney waiting for me, a flower tickling her nose. She is my wild child!
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Corinne C

@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). French born and raised, I live in...
Photo Details

Chancelique
Adorable!
June 14th, 2021  
Kat
Beautiful girl
June 14th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
@katford Thank you, she is a fun pup and a very spoiled one :-)
June 14th, 2021  
