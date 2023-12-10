Sign up
I'll Make It!
This white bird feeder is not squirrel proof. They are quite hilarious!
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Tags
squirrel
winter
animal
vermont
bird feeder
cactp
Phil Howcroft
ace
great capture Corinne
December 10th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
My feeder is squirrel proof but doesn't stop them from trying which is fun to watch. They are quite the acrobats
December 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Hilarious and determined, Fantastic capture
December 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Ha ha! They will find a way and figure it out!
December 10th, 2023
