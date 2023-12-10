Previous
I'll Make It! by corinnec
I'll Make It!

This white bird feeder is not squirrel proof. They are quite hilarious!
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
Phil Howcroft ace
great capture Corinne
December 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
My feeder is squirrel proof but doesn't stop them from trying which is fun to watch. They are quite the acrobats
December 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Hilarious and determined, Fantastic capture
December 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
Ha ha! They will find a way and figure it out!
December 10th, 2023  
