Previous
120 / 365
I Think Nobody Can See Me!
Well he successfully made it on to the feeder...
We have three feeders and this is the only one accessible to squirrels.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
3
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
squirrel
animal
vermont
bird feeder
KV
ace
Squirrels always find a way… they are quite athletic and don’t ever seem to give up on their goals. Nice shot.
December 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
This is too cute!
December 11th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture and timing. They are so resourceful. If its possible they will make it happen.
December 11th, 2023
