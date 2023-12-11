Previous
I Think Nobody Can See Me! by corinnec
I Think Nobody Can See Me!

Well he successfully made it on to the feeder...
We have three feeders and this is the only one accessible to squirrels.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
Squirrels always find a way… they are quite athletic and don’t ever seem to give up on their goals. Nice shot.
December 11th, 2023  
This is too cute!
December 11th, 2023  
Great capture and timing. They are so resourceful. If its possible they will make it happen.
December 11th, 2023  
