Count Cassoulet by corinnec
Count Cassoulet

The Count loves jumping on top of our armoire. Jumping is not totally exact as his size does not allow him to jump into the small space between the top of the armoire and the ceiling. It's painful to see him squeezing his body there :-)
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
mittens (Marilyn)
Too cute.
December 12th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
I love his ears. They love to find cool places up high
December 12th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 12th, 2023  
Islandgirl
Adorable!
December 12th, 2023  
Diana
He is so gorgeous, fabulous capture of him hanging in there.
December 12th, 2023  
