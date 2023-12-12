Sign up
Count Cassoulet
The Count loves jumping on top of our armoire. Jumping is not totally exact as his size does not allow him to jump into the small space between the top of the armoire and the ceiling. It's painful to see him squeezing his body there :-)
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Too cute.
December 12th, 2023
Linda Godwin
I love his ears. They love to find cool places up high
December 12th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 12th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Adorable!
December 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
He is so gorgeous, fabulous capture of him hanging in there.
December 12th, 2023
