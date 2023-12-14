Previous
Not Good by corinnec
122 / 365

Not Good

But I like it and so it goes on my calendar for today 😉
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love it Corinne, that little face is looking right at us. I might just have straightened the fence ;-)
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise