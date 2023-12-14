Sign up
Previous
122 / 365
Not Good
But I like it and so it goes on my calendar for today 😉
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
978
photos
155
followers
232
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Animals
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th December 2023 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
vermont
Diana
ace
I love it Corinne, that little face is looking right at us. I might just have straightened the fence ;-)
December 14th, 2023
