38 / 365
Happy Thanksgiving's Eve!
Cranberry sauce, check
Chestnut soup, check,
Pumpkin pie, check.
Tomorrow will be a long happy day!
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
6
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
580
photos
106
followers
183
following
Tags
food
,
collage
,
thanksgiving
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Looks like it will be a delicious homemade dinner. =)
November 24th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags, still a lot to prep and cook, including the bird!
November 24th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good for you- I should start something tonight too, but it was a busy day at work and I'd rather be on 365! Thankfully I have plenty of time tomorrow before family arrives, so I'll wait till morning. Great collage!
November 24th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@olivetreeann
Thanks Ann. It's the first year I start the day before :-))
November 24th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Enjoy! It all looks wonderful.
November 24th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@ljmanning
Thanks Laura
November 24th, 2022
