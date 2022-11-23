Previous
Happy Thanksgiving's Eve! by corinnec
38 / 365

Happy Thanksgiving's Eve!

Cranberry sauce, check
Chestnut soup, check,
Pumpkin pie, check.
Tomorrow will be a long happy day!
Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks like it will be a delicious homemade dinner. =)
November 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags, still a lot to prep and cook, including the bird!
November 24th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good for you- I should start something tonight too, but it was a busy day at work and I'd rather be on 365! Thankfully I have plenty of time tomorrow before family arrives, so I'll wait till morning. Great collage!
November 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@olivetreeann Thanks Ann. It's the first year I start the day before :-))
November 24th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Enjoy! It all looks wonderful.
November 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@ljmanning Thanks Laura
November 24th, 2022  
