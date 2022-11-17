Sign up
Photo 1062
Colourful shack
I think it was the yellow that I loved about this falling down old house. This is on the track towards the Big River Mine.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1699
photos
87
followers
87
following
290% complete
View this month »
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
Latest from all albums
167
1062
451
15
168
169
170
171
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
17th November 2022 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shack
,
4wd
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love it all!
December 10th, 2022
