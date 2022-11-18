Previous
Bush cutting

On the last day of our 4WD tour, we did a small walk. This was through a delightful bush cutting. Originally it was a tunnel where the roof had fallen away. There was lovely green vegetation plus glow worms on the edges.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

John M ace
This looks heavenly.
December 11th, 2022  
