Pink Galah

First of all, an apology. I have not been able to make many comments - or even upload photos to 365 because I am having laptop troubles. - the LCD screen has died! I should have another laptop in a couple of weeks. In the meantime I cannot do any editing. A good thing I have quite a few sitting on my phone that I can upload.

This is getting a bit old - 12 March. At that time we had just attended a wedding in Toowoomba. We then spent two days at Tara - another couple of hours west, where we stayed with the bride's parents on their grain and cattle farm. On the Sunday we took a drive and I took this photo while we were out exploring.