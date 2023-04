Unwelcome visitor

Firstly my apologies for being so tardy in posting photos. Life just getting in the way! I also haven't been able to follow or comment on other's photos. This photo was taken just over a month ago. While staying in Tara, Australia. I woke up on the Monday morning to a rattle in the bedroom. On investigation it was this frog. This is him climbing up the window trying to get away from me. I managed to catch him and carried him carefully outside.