Photo 1180
Tram
After Tara, we drove to Surfers Paradise for a few days. This is a panning shot of one of the trams in the street.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
yellow
,
street
,
tram
,
surfers-paradise
