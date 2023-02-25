25th February 2023

During the day we continued work on Chris’s book - it’s going well.



Later in the day we headed over to Reigate for Karen’s birthday meal. It was an ‘interesting’ journey when the SatNav took is via the narrowest of cobbled streets where we had to breathe in!



The restaurant was a steak restaurant which I was looking forward to but unfortunately there was a stag party in the same room as up upstairs and for the first hour the volume was unbelievable, swearing and shouting despite being asked to quieten down no numerous occasions by the staff. Eventually they left for a Club and my ears were ringing.



This is Kobi who was waiting for us with Luna when we got back to Karen and Ian’s house.

