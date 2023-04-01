1st April 2023

Today we were pottering around before heading over to Walton in the evening to visit our friends Robert and Sue for the first time in their new house. We found their ‘private’ road easily and their house is lovely. It is literally 3-4 minutes walk to the river front shown here! The garden is stunning and it is so quiet compare to their old house in Whitton.



After a few glasses to celebrate their move we ate at a local Italian restaurant - nice but not cheap. We then walked around the area back for a final drink at their house before the drive home. They seem very happy here and it made us think about moving again although their house was just under a million so rather outside of our budget!

