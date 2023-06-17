17th June 2023

I was hoping that we would get a glimpse of the Royal Flypast for days Trooping the Colour (delayed from the Coronation due to bad weather). I had my long lens all ready but in the event the flight route after the flypast was not directly over Teddington like has been on some events in the past. Unfortunately I only got to see the three Hercules flying in formation very low on the horizon before they disappeared behind trees. Here’s another shot I took soon afterwards in the garden instead - a bumblebee’s bum!!



Colin did another barbecue this evening and he is really getting into the Ozzy BBQ spirit with roasted vegetables, potatoes, grilled pack choi, a complete roast chicken (for tomorrow) and steaks! I helped with blanching the corn cobs (also barbecued) and frying off the onions to go with the steaks. Very good result.

