26th June 2023

We were up early this morning as Colin had a 10.00am appointment at Kingston hospital as Colin was due to have minor surgery to remove a suspect mole. We arrived in good time and we actually went in a little early. It was very straight forward and we were in and out in 25 minutes!



The train arrived about a minute after we arrived and we stopped at our favourite Kingston cafe - Coin de Paris - for a coffee and almond croissant in recovery. A brief shop before catching the bus home again.



In the afternoon I finally knuckled down to write replies to the emails from Squires and Waterstones in Twickenham. They were a challenge to write and I am not sure if they will persuade a change in outcome. Later I spent some time sewing in velcro to Colin’s trousers and then surprisingly hearing that Colin has been thinking about moving again… oh dear, here we go.

