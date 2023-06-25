25th June 2023

It must have been the hottest day of the year today - so hot I managed two lots of washing and drying everything in a couple of hours.



In the afternoon we went to the Teddington Village Fair - the first in four years following Covid. It was nice to see everyone out enjoying themselves. Not much to buy though.



Afterwards onto to Teddington Lock for an ice cream and to watch idiotic lads jumping off the footbridge and then dozens of people in the river swimming in front of boats and over to the weir - very dangerous but far too many people for the police to do anything about.

