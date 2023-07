27th June 2023

This morning I had the last meeting with Murray at the golf club before the Summer Awards Dinner that I have organised on Thursday. Everything seems to be in hand and best of all, the slide show that I have put together for the first time works really well through the clubs television. We were forced to celebrate with a pot of tea and a tea cake.



On the way home we stopped at Lidls to restock and in the afternoon I finished the various tasks of creating signage for the dinner.