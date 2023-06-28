Previous
Next
28th June 2023 by emmadurnford
158 / 365

28th June 2023

Final preparation for tomorrow summer awards dinner that I have organised for the photo Club tomorrow - nerves are kicking in especially as the President and Treasurer keep emailing with different ideas of how the evening should run.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise