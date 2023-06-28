Sign up
158 / 365
28th June 2023
Final preparation for tomorrow summer awards dinner that I have organised for the photo Club tomorrow - nerves are kicking in especially as the President and Treasurer keep emailing with different ideas of how the evening should run.
28th June 2023
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
green
,
blue
,
flower
,
garden
,
summer
,
weed
,
teddington
,
alconet
