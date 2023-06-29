29th June 2023

It’s the day - the day of my photo club awards dinner that I’ve been arranging fo rte last couple of months (as wells the exhibition). It does mean that I do not enjoy it as much as if I was just a guest but I hope it goes well. I popped out briefly to get a card for my friend Julia - always a challenge for someone who owns a card shop.



We dressed up - I literally wore a dress with very girly matching coral pink handbag and shoes - and arrived way too early at 5.30pm. My first test was setting up the television and my laptop and the slide show I have been working on for a couple of days displayed very well.



Colin was in charge of folding the special red napkins I had bought an we put out signage on the tables, the pots with camera logos and sign around the building on how to enter. The committee members started arriving from 6.30pm and by 7.30 all 36 people had arrived and were seated for dinner. We had to endure the once slightly witty (but not on the 10th time) version of Grace from our Treasurer and then enjoyed a very nice buffet meal and dessert (more strange comments from the Treasurer about the amount of vegetarian food - I think he may be losing it a little now).



The actual awarding of cup san certificates seemed much quicker this year which was good and then it was all over and people were leaving. I think the evening went well and I can finally relax (and eat the remains of the chocolates that were left!!).

