30th June 2023

I woke today relieved I am on the other side of the awards dinner and that all had gone well.



I had booked tickets some time ago to see the Gaia world installation at the Landmark Centre second time for me and for the first time for Colin. This time there was much more of a queue than last time as it has obviously been getting more and more social media attention over the weeks since my visit. It was just as impressive and this time I managed to shoot a time-lapse video in 15 seconds showing the globe rotating and also - thanks to my friend Fred’s advice - was able to take a much better picture using the mirror table, avoiding the red strip of carpet.



Later that morning I drove over to Molesey to return the pots the Julia had lent me for the dinner and to buy a collection of her handmade Belgian chocolate for Hester and Brian. We caught up on news and I had a quick Tescos shop on the way back.

