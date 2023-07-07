Previous
7th July 2023 by emmadurnford
Our first day in the Dales with Hester since our visit back in 2020 just before the country went into the first lock down. We heard to a town called Hawes and the Dales Museum where Hester currently has an amazing exhibition filling an entire gallery with hangings, collagraphs and lino-prints. It rally was impressive and there were even audio-visuals to go with it. There were a number of visitors besides us and there were also a number of red dots on the prints which is even better. We lunched outside next to a disused railway and finished up with the much promised ‘tea cakes as big as your head’ - they may have been slightly exaggerated in size but they were pretty massive even so.

We continued on to a place called Semer Water - a natural lake. We walked around the edge and found spotted orchids and a dead shrew. Brian even braved the water in his shorts for a swim before we headed off again, stopping briefly for an ice cream on route back to the house.
