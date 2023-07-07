7th July 2023

Our first day in the Dales with Hester since our visit back in 2020 just before the country went into the first lock down. We heard to a town called Hawes and the Dales Museum where Hester currently has an amazing exhibition filling an entire gallery with hangings, collagraphs and lino-prints. It rally was impressive and there were even audio-visuals to go with it. There were a number of visitors besides us and there were also a number of red dots on the prints which is even better. We lunched outside next to a disused railway and finished up with the much promised ‘tea cakes as big as your head’ - they may have been slightly exaggerated in size but they were pretty massive even so.



We continued on to a place called Semer Water - a natural lake. We walked around the edge and found spotted orchids and a dead shrew. Brian even braved the water in his shorts for a swim before we headed off again, stopping briefly for an ice cream on route back to the house.

