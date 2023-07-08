8th July 2023

Today it was a bit grey but we headed out in the camper van over to Grassington in the Dales which stands in for Darrowby in the series ‘All Creatures Great and Small’. It is a lovely little town and we had fun finding the various locations of shooting. It was a surprise to see Siegfried’s veterinary practice minus pillars - they are obviously just put on filming. We also stopped for lunch in a great dog friendly cafe - Luna certainly announced her presence there!



On the way back to the house Brian took the pretty route which really lived up to its name to show s the best of the Yorkshire Dales, drystone walls and Highland cattle. It is stunning countryside and the sunny weather later on really showcases the area.



In the evening we drove (or rather Brian did as we couldn’t face the scary drive) over to a country pub. On route we saw curlews, lapwings, rabbles and hares. Food was excellent - especially the lamb and lamb chop pie followed by a shared sticky toffee pudding with Hester.

