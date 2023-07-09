9th July 2023

After all the driving yesterday, we had just a fifteen minute drive over to the Ribblehead viaduct. Hester had read the the Flying Scotsman was due to come over around 12.40pm so we found a parking space and joined the great number of other people who were also there to see the train.



Brian flew his drone but as the train was twenty minutes late, he had to land it and rapidly change batteries as we heard a distant toot as it approached. I made it halfway up the hill to try and get a front on view as it approached and then waited in the heat of the sunshine for half an hour or so.



It arrived a few minutes before 1.00pm and it was pretty impressive seaming across the viaduct. I had hoped for billowing white steam but due to the uphill incline it was rather more grey smoke. It was pretty impressive to see it after seeing the Mallard earlier in the week in York.



Next lunch in the Goat Gap cafe and then into Settle for the annual flower pot exhibition. This is really fun and we found a large number of them even though the exhibition does not officially start until August. We had Teasel and Luna posing against some and Gulliver bear also had his photo taken against a selection. It was a really nice hot and sunny day.

