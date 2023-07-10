10th July 2023

Sadly we packed the car this morning and left Hester and Brian’s house around eleven in the morning. It’s been a great break and I really feel like we’ve had a mini holiday. It was sad to say goodbye to them both and to Luna an dTeasel the dogs - I never get the welcome that Luna delivers at home normally!



I was driving first and we headed across county to the M1 and stopped at a farm shop Colin had found in our guide to non-service station breaks. It was very nice, food reasonably priced but by then it was pouting with rain so a tad chilly. I even managed to get this evenings dinner - massive Yorkshire puddings with pulled pork, stuffing and gravy. This was an after lunch cake of a local speciality - Manchester tart. Basically it’s firm custard on jam in a pastry case… for some reason I’ve put a heart on it which I cannot move!



An uneventful journey back and a nice dinner.

