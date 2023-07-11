Previous
11th July 2023
11th July 2023

Back to normality and first task of the day (besides putting the washing on) was to go to Fulwell golf club and settle up the £1,260 bill from the awards dinners just over a week ago. I always settle by credit card as it takes so long to get the Club treasurer to reimburse me!

Afterwards it was over to St Margarets to collect Mr Huffkins from his holiday. Apparently he has been good and now comes out at around 9.30pm rather than half eleven. This is his house as needless to say he didn’t come out to see me when I collected him.

Emma Durnford

