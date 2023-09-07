7th September 2023

This morning we got up and got going in good time as we had a full day planned visiting the first of our selected Châteaus. We drove to Chambord first which Colin had visited many years ago - it was positively wedding cake like with very ornate architecture and many turrets. We paid €6 to park and the res twas free as we decided not to go in but just to explore the grounds and the exterior of the house. It was impressive as was the heat at close on 34 degrees! Before we had left the UK I had spotted that there was a wildlife hide nearby in the grounds. We set the Satnav and were the only car on the little woodland car park. I did not hold out much hope of seeing the promised deer and wild boar but we quietly climbed the steps to the hide and within 1-2 minutes we had spotted our first wild boar and then another followed by 6 piglets! We viewed from afar but we felt pretty lucky to have seen them in the heat of the day.



After our fill (not literally) of the wish boar we continued to Château number 2 of the day - Cheverny. In contract to Chambord, this time it was much smaller and not as ornate but with almost perfect symmetry. We stopped for a coffee and rather good ‘tarte tatin’ in the Orangery and then, trying to keep to the shade walked around the gardens and lake discovering the art installations. Towards the end of our visit we walked around the walled garden and found an orchid filled gazebo where every few minutes a light spray of water was emitted to cool us all down - bliss.



On our way out we discovered where the 120 hunting hounds were kept - in a big pen but with a very nice ‘house’ in the middle and regular sprays of cooling water. They are definitely working dogs rather than pets.



We headed back in the heat of the day and took the route alongside the river Loire with me driving this time. I put the first lot of holiday washing on, confident that it will be dry in just a few hours. We were please to receive confirmation that we had a table booked at one of my chosen restaurants - Le Castelet. We drove down this time as it is quite a walk down and back. The meal was amazing, Michelin quality - I had salmon to start with horseradish ice cream followed by steak and tartare sauce - he was impressed that someone from the UK should ask for their steak blue! When I asked why the owner (one of two brothers) did not have a star, he said that he didn’t actually want one!



We did not have dessert there although I sort of wish we had, instead we walked back to the same place we had enjoyed crêpes yesterday and had the same again - mine with beurre sál - salted caramel. A good day for us although into for Mum who had been scheduled to have her cataract operation today but for technical reasons it was cancelled after she was prepped and ready. It’s now rescheduled for Friday week.

