8th September 2023

It’s Friday - must be a Château day and another scorcher of a day in the mid 30’s. Today we visited my favourite one so far - Château Chenonceau. This is a beautiful place with ornate formal gardens. The château itself is built across the river Cher and the light was beautiful in the afternoon making for some great photographic reflections! We also toured around the building this time, I always like the kitchens the best with all their polished copper. The heat was rising so we stopped in the shade of a mulberry tree for a sandwich which turned out to be good value as it was massive and so we shared between us. Afterwards we discovered another line of sprays to cool off under before exploring another garden within the grounds. We spent quite some time here before heading off to Amboise.



The Rough Guide really rates Amboise but I’ll bee quite honest, it was not that impressive although the view across the river towards the Château was very impressive. Somehow we managed to squeeze in another crêpe which had to be beurre sál again - not quite as good as the place in Blois but very nice anyway.



Following the advice of our host Caroline, we stopped at the D l’Clerc hypermarket to stock up on breakfast fruit and for ingredients for dinner tonight. Wow. I have never seen such a massive place with complete aisles of just dairy, a huge butchers, fish market and deli. We went for massive prawns, mayo, lemons, paté and salad. We washed it all down with Brittany cider whilst sat outside in our lovely little garden area in the heat of the night.

