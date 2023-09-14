14th September 2023

The next day and although it was a cooler start than we’ve been used to recently, by the afternoon it was bright sun again.



We started off by walking around the little peninsula that we are near in the district of Saint Servan and found an impressive war memorial and details of the role that St Malo played in WW2. We stopped for a coffee before heading across the bridge to the ‘Intra Muros’ inner city. It is impressive when approached and is full of cobbled streets once inside. It took us a couple of attempts to find somewhere for lunch but we eventually found a very good crêperie and we both had our first galettes of the trip. I have local goats cheese with a honey and mustard salad dressing and Colin was radical with black pudding sausage. Afterwards we decided that we should walk off lunch so we walked the entire circuit of the city walls above the crowds below. It looked like a tropical beach with a sea water pool and the blue and jade colour of the sea. Once back to the beginning of the city walls we walked back across the bridge and by chance passed a little restaurant that we had spotted last night but which did not have any space. The owner spoke very good English so despite a large lunch, we booked a table for 7.30 this evening.



We arrived a bit early and I made an effort to dress up a bit. It really was a small restaurant with only about twelve covers. The food was excellent - there was only two options for each course but all were good. I started with sardines and then duck for main course. I order profiteroles for dessert but it was with a twist. A bowl with a solid disc of chocolate on top arrived and soon afterwards the chef with a little jug of hot melted chocolate. With a flourish he poured it on the disc and we watched as it slowly melted and exposed the profiteroles beneath. A great bit of theatre and a great end to the meal.

