20th September 2023

We had the apartment to 12.30 although we knew we’d have to set off earlier to get to the ferry in time. In the event we had a leisurely morning packing and actually had time to drive into our little town of Cabourg for a coffee and Danish - a massive pain-au-raisin for Colin.



We then had a slow drive into Ouistreham and a long wait during which we had the car rather ineffectively searched (including the glove box which we never manage to fit much into. Eventually we boarded and it seemed strange not to rush to find out cabin like we did for our crossing to and from Spain last year but as the crossing is only 5 hours we didn’t bother to book one. Strong winds were forecast so we too the Kwells as soon as we boarded.



The crossing was what is called ‘lumpy’… I could feel the Kwells doing their best and we even managed a two course meal so I think they were working.



We docked half an hour late for unknown reasons, the walkway for the pedestrian passengers was not working and again, for an unknown reason we had to wait for nearly an hour in the car before driving off into the driving rain. The weather was truly dire for the entire drive which Colin braved - torrential driving rain with poor performing cats eyes in the road. When we eventually turned into our road, the rain was just as hard and there was not a single parking space near our house. As Colin had driven in such atrocious conditions, I volunteered to unpack the car whilst he double parked, fully knowing that I would be wet through, which I was - every single layer of clothing. We left the heavy bags of bottles until tomorrow ad recovering with a mug of tea and some marmite toast!



Welcome home us.

