8th October 2023

It’s been a while since I’ve done a family photo shoot and this one arose from one of two vouchers I sold to the same person before Christmas last year. I had reserved two dates but the forecast for today was very warm at 24 degrees and sunshine all day. I go to the Pheasantry car park early and it was fairly easy to spot the family as the Mum was so smartly dressed! They were a very nice family with one five year old daughter. I took 231 photos in total which were edited down to 44 later in the day. By the time I had finished, we knew each other pretty well and I think I’ve managed to get some good shots - I was chipping a lot to check the images.



I was actually really tired even though I was only shooting for an hour and a quarter.



Later in the afternoon we made our way over to Richmond (eventually as the buses seemed to have a problem). We started with fish and chips at the excellent Pier One on Richmond Hill and then made our way to Richmond Theatre to see the professor of Geneology Turi King who was one of the people who identified Edward the third in the car park in Leicester. She was a brilliant lecturer and even though a lot of her lecture was quite technical, it was fascinating and great evening.

