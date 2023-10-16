Previous
Next
16th October 2023 by emmadurnford
289 / 365

16th October 2023

Today I continued working on the shoot I did last week. Although I took around 300 photos, the final edit is down to 48 and 12 of those being reproduced in black and ensure as well.

Just a Wordle today.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise