17th October 2023

A busy morning for me as Colin was at golf. I had decided to hand deliver the Christmas card order for Orleans House by travelling by by and then taking a short walk down Orleans Road and then cutting through the little wood to Orleans House. Unfortunately the box seemed to get heavier and heavier the closer I got and I barely made it to the shop! It was a positive relief to walk back through the woods with just a few cards for the Richmond museum. Back on the bus, a quick drop and then I caught the train back.



In the afternoon I had booked us the early viewing of the last film by Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson ‘the Great Escaper’. We went to the Everyman cinema in Esher and were two of a total of eight people in the audience! We had great seats and had also managed to smuggle a bowl of popcorn in along with soft drinks. It was a good film - not the best but very enjoyable and two great performances.



Afterwards we pushed the boat out and went to Pizza Express - very good. On the way back to the car we discovered this scene outside of a little theatre - with an added guest!

