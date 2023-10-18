Previous
18th October 2023 by emmadurnford
291 / 365

18th October 2023

I decided to order mounts from Cotswold as I want to put some more Twickenham prints together for my stall at Trafalgar school in a month or so. I had a minor panic later in the day when I realised I had ordered the wrong size but luckily I managed to amazed the order before they were cut - phew.

I’m the afternoon I dropped Colin over to his dentist and then waited in my usual spot of the Marble Hill car park. He wasn’t long as the rain started to hammer down so lucky I had bought the Loft Christmas cards and general card delivery as I didn’t fancy walking out in that weather. Spring deliveries for tomorrow later in the day. Just a Wordle today as it was too wet for a photo!
18th October 2023

