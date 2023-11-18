18th November 2023

Oh dear, back to rain again and as Colin got rather annoying moaning about the weather I locked him out on the balcony!



We decided to walk over to the other side of the city to see the Citadel. We walked through the old town and there are some lovely independent shops which it would have been great to browse if the weather had been a little more conducive. We made it all the way to the Citadel but as the rain got heavier we didn’t feel like crossing the large park to see it so we turned around and headed back to the area where our hotel is based. We passed by a creperie and headed in for lunch which was excellent - so excellent that we had to have two pancakes!



We decided to explore a little more before we gave up and headed back to the hotel. Later we wanted a final meal in Lille but being a Saturday evening everywhere seemed to be fully booked including the excellent Flemish restaurant we had hoped to visit again after last nights meal. Eventually we walked past the pack we had eaten on Colin’s birthday and fund a burger place with empty tables and the burgers were surprisingly good.



(11,704 footsteps)

