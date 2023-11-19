19th November 2023

Our last morning in Lille and… it is still raining! We enjoyed a leisurely breakfast as we didn’t have to check out until later. Unfortunately the lift has been broken for most of our visit which is pretty bad especially as our room is on the fifth floor. We had to call reception and get help back down with our cases as we had had to do on the first today.



We got a taxi to the Eurostar station only to find that their lifts were to as well - what is it about Lille and broken lifts. We were all held in a room until the very last minute and then ushered to another lift a long way away. We cut it really fine to get on the train and it was already pulling in whilst we were still in the lift. We managed to run to the carriage and jump on - with luggage. Once on, other people were in our seats as their seats had been damaged. It was quite a job to get help to be able to sit where I had actually booked - not as smooth as our outbound journey.



Other than that, the journey went smoothly and all the lifts were working at St Pancras and Vauxhall. We were quite early to arrive back in Teddington so Colin waited with the luggage whilst I popped back to get the car and collect him. It was a good trip but I felt the almost constant rain did not allow us to see the best of the city - maybe it needs another visit in the future.

