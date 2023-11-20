20th November 2023

After the excitement (and rain) of the last few days in Lille it was back to normality and a visit to the Apple Store to try and sort out the reason why my laptop keeps fading out despite being fully charged. The answer seems to be to instal the latests operating system and just take the hit that I’ll lose the use of Aperture which I have been trying to avoid but must finally accept.



We did enjoy a free coffee and scone in John Lewis using our vouchers and spotted the first (well not really the first) signs of Christmas in the Bentall Centre.

