314 / 365
21st November 2023
There was a knock at the door and a delivery man had a large box which turned out to be a beautiful bouquet sent form Mum to thank me for organising Florence - I’m just glad it went so well.
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
4114
photos
20
followers
15
following
