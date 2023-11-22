22nd November 2023

I spent a lot of today getting together my prints and cards for my stall at Trafalgar school this coming weekend.



In the evening we met our friends Rob and Sue at Matt’s book launch at his architects studio down by the river. Matt runs the lifeboat station and is also a survivor of a brain haemorrhage and the book is dedicated to his surgeon and is a fund raiser for the department in St Georges hospital. It was a great evening and both Sue and I bought a book which is beautifully printed book of a lot of Matt’s watercolour sketches often down by the river.



Afterwards we enjoyed a meal together at Piazza Firenze, a nice end to the day.

