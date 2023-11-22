Previous
Next
22nd November 2023 by emmadurnford
315 / 365

22nd November 2023

I spent a lot of today getting together my prints and cards for my stall at Trafalgar school this coming weekend.

In the evening we met our friends Rob and Sue at Matt’s book launch at his architects studio down by the river. Matt runs the lifeboat station and is also a survivor of a brain haemorrhage and the book is dedicated to his surgeon and is a fund raiser for the department in St Georges hospital. It was a great evening and both Sue and I bought a book which is beautifully printed book of a lot of Matt’s watercolour sketches often down by the river.

Afterwards we enjoyed a meal together at Piazza Firenze, a nice end to the day.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise