23rd November 2023

I spent most of today getting everything ready for my stall at the Christmas fair at Trafalgar school on Sunday. I thought I was nearly there until I realised that I needed quite a bit of new signage and also to finish framing some prints.



I nipped out and discovered that it was Teddington Lights up evening which is where I spotted these balloons.



Later in the evening I went to my photo club for the first time in three weeks. Lecture was good and it was nice to see people again.