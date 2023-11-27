Sign up
27th November 2023
We were up early to get into Kingston and as the traffic is getting heavier going to town as people are Christmas shopping so we caught the train in.
I managed to get some more presents and we refreshed ourselves with a free coffee from Waitrose and a cake which we then sneaked into the John Lewis cafe to eat them!
In the afternoon I dragged out masses of frames and mounted prints as Colin’s son in law wanted some framed prints for a pub he’s bought - a lot of work and I suspect no sales.
An incredibly long committee meeting in the evening when the pressure to fill the vacant President and Vice President roles was putting on the pressure. A 7.45pm start and a 10.30 finish.
27th November 2023
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
