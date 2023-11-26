Previous
Next
26th November 2023 by emmadurnford
313 / 365

26th November 2023

A fairly early start today as I had to prepare for my stand at Trafalgar School in the afternoon. Trafalgar primary school in Twickenham is where Colin went to school over 70 years ago and he was keen to look around as well.

I was a little concerned as the table was so small but I managed to fit my display in. The show was interesting. Being a primary school the entire fair was more geared to children and the stalls were more crafts than art. It was a long fun hours but eventually by the end I had covered my expenses and made a little profit so all was not lost.

I was pretty tired by the end of the day.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise