26th November 2023

A fairly early start today as I had to prepare for my stand at Trafalgar School in the afternoon. Trafalgar primary school in Twickenham is where Colin went to school over 70 years ago and he was keen to look around as well.



I was a little concerned as the table was so small but I managed to fit my display in. The show was interesting. Being a primary school the entire fair was more geared to children and the stalls were more crafts than art. It was a long fun hours but eventually by the end I had covered my expenses and made a little profit so all was not lost.



I was pretty tired by the end of the day.

